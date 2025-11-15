ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.63. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

