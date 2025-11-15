Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Read Our Latest Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $132.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.