Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ennis worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 55.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Boyne Wade Brewer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,812.20. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

