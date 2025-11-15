Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Azenta worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $29.75 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

