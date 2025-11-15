Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,046 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dayforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Dayforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $221,622.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $130,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,939. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,720. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of DAY opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

