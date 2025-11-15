Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,218 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $156.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.