Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

