Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 12,239 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.