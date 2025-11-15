NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in NewtekOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 74.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.