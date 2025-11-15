Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $81.18 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

