Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Orion S.A. $OEC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of Orion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 230,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $4.77 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.45 million. Orion had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Orion’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Orion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $7.33.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

