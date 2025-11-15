Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 139,096 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.23% of eHealth worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 20.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $3.82 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.00.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

