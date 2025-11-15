191,844 Shares in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,126,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 356.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.44. Hallador Energy Company has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HNRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

