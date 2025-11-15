Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP Stake Reduced by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

