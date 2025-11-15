Analyzing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Tefron”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.07 billion 0.94 $950.07 million $3.07 23.91 Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.87 7.39

Risk & Volatility

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron. Tefron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Crocs has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crocs and Tefron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 3 5 7 0 2.27 Tefron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $103.42, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Tefron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Tefron 4.31% 15.13% 7.68%

Summary

Crocs beats Tefron on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

