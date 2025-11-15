Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 34.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price target on America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.88. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

