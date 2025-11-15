Boston Partners Takes Position in Frontline PLC $FRO

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Frontline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,547,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 54,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 64.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 5,771.9% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 691.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Frontline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Frontline Stock Performance

Frontline stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Frontline PLC has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 134.58%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

