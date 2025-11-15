Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,597 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 7.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $830,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,844,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

