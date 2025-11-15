Q1 Earnings Forecast for FDMT Issued By HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $32,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

