Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,842 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.