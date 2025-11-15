CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $181.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.