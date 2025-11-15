What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for TSQ Q1 Earnings?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,636.56. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $3,160,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 96.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

