Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISPR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ispire Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ispire Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Shares of ISPR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 389.95% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $45,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,112.96. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.