Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

