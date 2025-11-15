Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 475,917 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.86% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $199,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,784 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

