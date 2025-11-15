iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $380.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

