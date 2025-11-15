Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 943,581 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $213,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

