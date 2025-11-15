Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

