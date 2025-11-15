Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $158,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

