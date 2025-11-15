iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $201.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.5714.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. William Blair upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,427.84. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,936.80. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $170.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

