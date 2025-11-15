Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 107,122 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,122 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $91,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

