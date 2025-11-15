Burling Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.