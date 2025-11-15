CFO4Life Group LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 707,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $35,092.61. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

