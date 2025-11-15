The Boeing Company $BA Position Lessened by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

