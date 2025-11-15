Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $78.17 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $78,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,120 shares valued at $1,880,196. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

