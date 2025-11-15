Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BAESY opened at $94.82 on Friday. Bae Systems has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

