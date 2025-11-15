Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 228.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,137,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after buying an additional 792,304 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

