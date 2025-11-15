Cetera Investment Advisers Has $109.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.53% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $109,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $338.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.