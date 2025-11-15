OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

