Greef Roderick De Sells 33,418 Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 33,418 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $864,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 421,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,698.44. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 31,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $789,409.45.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Greef Roderick De sold 35,417 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $926,154.55.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Greef Roderick De sold 37,795 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,031,803.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.57 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

