Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,162 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 5.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $504,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

