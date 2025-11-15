Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 12,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $303.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $826.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

