Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG Position Lifted by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

