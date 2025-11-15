Condor Capital Management Takes $576,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $889,722,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $436.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $456.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

