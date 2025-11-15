Condor Capital Management Buys 25,276 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

JEF opened at $55.42 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

