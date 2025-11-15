Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Sold by Cooper Capital Advisors LLC

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for 7.8% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

