Compass Financial Services Inc Invests $131,000 in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

