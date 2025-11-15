Condor Capital Management Buys 14,449 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 3,245 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.84%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

