Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.56 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $89,517.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock worth $171,190 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

