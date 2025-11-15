Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,277 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $557.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.61. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

